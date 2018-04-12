PICTURES: C2E2 2018 – Sunday

Posted 4:06 pm, April 12, 2018, by

Tens of thousands of comic and pop culture fans converged in the heart of downtown Chicago for the biggest geek party in the Midwest… the Annual C2E2 convention… featuring a Show Floor packed with top exhibitors, authors, autograph sessions, panels, screening rooms, exclusives and a massive Artist Alley. C2E2 has something for everyone.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline