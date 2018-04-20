× Off-duty officer involved in second shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a suburban St. Louis police officer fired at a would-be robber about four weeks after shooting a man outside a bar.

Police say the unidentified Velda City officer was found to be “in compliance with department policy” in the March 31 shooting in which he wounded a man while off-duty. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened after the man threatened to stab a St. Louis bartender.

The officer also was off-duty during an April 4 shooting that remains under investigation. It happened after a would-be robber broke into a St. Louis home, where he’s accused of wounding someone before being shot in the leg by another person in the home. Police say the officer then exchanged gunfire with the fleeing suspect but didn’t hit him.

