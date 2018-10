Saint Louis Effort for AIDS’ Dining Out For Life at over 115 restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saint Louis Effort for AIDS’ 25th Annual Dining Out For Life is on Thursday, April 26th, at over 115 participating restaurants across St. Louis.

James Lesch, the Special Events Coordinator for Saint Louis Effort For AIDS, talks about it’s origins and their mission.

Dining Out For Life will be at 115 Restaurants Across St. Louis, including Hugo’s Pizzeria in Midtown, donating 50% of guest’s bill to Saint Louis Effort for AIDS.

For more information visit: www.diningoutforlife.com/stlouis.