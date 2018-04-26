Pam Hupp refuses to answer questions about Betsy Faria’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - Pam Hupp pleaded the Fifth on Thursday to questions about a 2011 unsolved murder. Russ Faria is looking for these answers. His lawyers wrote 92 questions relating to the murder of his wife, and Hupp’s friend, Betsy Faria.

The Lincoln County prosecutor at the time never looked into Hupp. The state even withheld evidence about Pam Hupp in Russ Faria's 2013 trial. After a second trial, when all the evidence came out, a Judge found Faria not guilty.

Lincoln County still has not pursued Hupp as a suspect in Betsy Faria’s 2011 murder. Someone stabbed her 55 times after Hupp drove her home. Hupp also benefitted from $150,000 in life insurance proceeds.

Since Lincoln County authorities won’t ask Hupp, Russ Faria's lawyers are asking as part of a civil lawsuit against the County, including the prosecutor and law enforcement.

Hupp today, officially pleaded the Fifth. her lawyers advised it because of her current St. Charles County murder charge. She's accused of luring a man with disabilities & killing him in an elaborate plot to distance herself from the unsolved Faria murder.

Read all 92 questions Hupp refused to answer.