ST. LOUIS, MO —A vehicle fire closed several lanes of southbound I-270 at Ladue road Monday morning. It is unclear if there are injuries in this accident.

Traffic was backed up in the area at around 7am road crews worked to clear the accident. The accident was cleared at around 8am.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

VEHICLE FIRE

I-270 SB AT LADUE RD

3 LEFT LANES CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:44 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) May 7, 2018