× Historic Missouri town gets national park designation

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A city south of St. Louis is getting a national park designation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the long-sought formation of the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park was signed into law in March. The designation authorizes the National Park Service to acquire about 13 acres (5.3 hectares) for inclusion in the park.

Getting the designation was the culmination of decades of effort that local officials hope will bring more tourists to the small Mississippi River town where French houses date back centuries.

The park will likely open in a few years, and specifics about how it will function remain largely unknown.

The original Ste. Genevieve was founded in the 1700s _ the first permanent European settlement in what is now Missouri. The town is known for its historic colonial French architecture.