Dave Murray’s forecast and disco..TUESDAY…May 15, 2018

.

91 yesterday…then into the 60’s with the storms…main feature…big time wind, lightning and heavy rain…fast movers. On this Tuesday…still an unsettled pattern…a mix of clouds and sun, slightly cooler…85 for the high…lets watch for some scattered rain and more storms…focus on the afternoon and early evening hours…lets stay up to date…two systems worth watching…a pacific low trying to get things moving…and a weak tropical system in the Gulf trying to bust down the high and pump some rain our way…still temp and moisture questions at this point.

.

Records:

Tuesday: 94 from 1944