Aldermen plan to grill Circuit Attorney over cost of the Greitens’ trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It teams has learned that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is due to appear before the Board of Aldermen Ways and Means Committee for budget hearings.

She's scheduled for May 31st and she's likely to be peppered about the money she spent prosecuting Governor Eric Greitens. She’s dropped the invasion of privacy case for now.

Aldermen say they don't like the way city money was spent. They plan to question her on how that's affecting the fight against the city's soaring murder rate.

Aldermen also plan to ask about trial delays brought up by the St. Louis Public Defender.

District Defender Mary Cox says attorneys in her office haven't been able to get information from the Circuit Attorney's office that they're entitled too. They need that information for trial.

Without it, they've had to postpone trials which means longer waits in jail for some inmates.

Family members are upset.

Some aldermen say that alone could be costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Statement from the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office:

The continued theatrics from Governor Greitens and his defense team today should surprise no one.

I knew when I began investigating the Governor that his high-priced defense team would use whatever means possible to attack my team and me in court and through the media. How did I know? Twice Governor Greitens' team of attorneys came to my office and threatened my staff and me with the continued barrage of insults and accusations if we continued to pursue charges against the Governor.

As Circuit Attorney, I am responsible for following the evidence to seek the truth, wherever it may lead. Sometimes the evidence leads us to hold public officials and powerful people accountable under the law, and that makes them uncomfortable. Often times, powerful people use whatever financial means available to stop prosecutors from seeking the truth. This is not the first time (nor will it be the last) in American history when an elected official was under investigation and they attacked the investigation itself to redirect the focus from their client to something else.

What is happening here in Missouri also mirrors what is happening on a national level. Thankfully, the elected officials in Missouri have the courage to stand up for truth and for what is right, regardless of how messy things can get.

The actions by the defense team today do not concern me. There is not one shred of evidence that any action by Mr. Tisaby was illegal or materially impacted any evidence in this crime. There is also no evidence that Mr. Tisaby was anything other than mistaken or confused during his deposition when he answered the questions improperly.

Just as Governor Greitens did not want anyone to conclude that he was guilty if he refused to take the stand during the trial, Mr. Tisaby's reluctance to answer questions during his second deposition was merely due to the fact he had not been given the opportunity to review his previous deposition, which all witnesses are legally allowed to do.