Gardner: Greitens’ lawyers threatened to ‘ruin’ her

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says lawyers for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens twice threatened to “ruin” her if she didn’t back off investigations of the governor.

Gardner spoke to The Associated Press this week after her office dismissed an invasion of privacy case stemming from Greitens’ 2015 affair with his St. Louis hairdresser. She says a decision will be made by June 1 on whether to refile the charge.

Gardner says Greitens attorneys told her in a March meeting that she would be ruined personally and professionally if she moved forward with the case. She says they made a similar threat in April as she contemplated a second charge alleging Greitens illegally used a charity donor list for his gubernatorial campaign.

Defense attorney Jack Garvey says Gardner’s allegations are false.

By JIM SALTERl, Associated Press