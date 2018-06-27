Bellerive residents divided over street widening proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLERIVE, MO -There more than a street separating the Bellerive Neighborhood in North County, but surprisingly it’s that same street that’s causing the problems.

On one hand, all homeowners including Esther Haywood agree something must be done to fix their cracked roads.

“I’m embarrassed, the roads are terrible,” Haywood said. “They’ve been black-toping and throwing stuff on it for the last 10-15 years.”

But on the other hand, some of those same homeowners do not believe widening the road during repairs would be a great idea.

“I don’t want the expansion,” Haywood said. “Why do we have to have such big roads? Such big highways and byways.”

Haywood points to homeowners like herself losing yard space and some century-year-old trees being torn down in the process.

Almost 40 homeowners signed a petition to put it to an end to the project.

However, on the opposite side, other homeowners feel the addition is needed and long overdue.

“Even if they’re losing a few feet in their front yards, I think the property value will go up when we have nice wider street with better drainage,” Mifflin said.

Mary Mifflin lives in a home her family built more than 60 years ago.

She says the expansion would not only give her community a better look, but the changes would help with rainwater drainage.

“I hope those not in favor of it can compromise and we can come to some type of mutual agreement,” Mifflin said.

“If you can show me why it’s needed then maybe I’ll understand it, but I don’t see it,” Haywood said.

Homeowners may have their separate views on how repairs should be made, but all are hopeful a compromise can be met so there’s enough space for everyone.