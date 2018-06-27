Mascoutah pool opening delayed construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, IL – There are some disappointed swimmers in Mascoutah, IL. The city shared a news release on Wednesday announcing the opening of its municipal pool will be delayed.

“I think it’s an absolute bummer,” said Mascoutah resident Mirium Brown. “The absolute worst time of the year.”

A new stainless-steel gutter system has been installed and reconstruction work on the pool deck has been completed. Resurfacing of the pool floor and installation of new pool liner are expected to take 14 days. Work on a slide is also expected to take 14 days to complete. City officials say workers will be at the pool site seven days a week to get the pool ready by mid-July.

Residents we talked with said the pool is very popular.

“There’s a lot of people who use this pool and I know there are so many kids who rely on this for their entertainment,” said Mascoutah resident Heather Ferguson. She was happy to hear the pool will open.

The city is trying to make up for the delay by giving a full refund to residents who already purchased a pool pass and will waive the admission fee for residents this year.