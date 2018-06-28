× BIG3 Basketball League returns to FOX in June 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX Sports is carrying BIG3 Basketball League games in 2018. Beginning in June, the BIG3’s ten-week season will be broadcast live on Friday nights, with four games on the FOX 2, including playoff rounds and the championship matchup in the league’s final two weeks.

Co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 had an incredibly successful inaugural season, attracting attention from media, fans and celebrities thanks to an impressive roster of basketball superstars and a highly competitive level of 3-on-3 basketball.

Schedule:

Friday, June 29, 2018 (live)

BIG3 Basketball League

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET/5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Friday, July 6, 2018 (live)

BIG3 Basketball League

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET/5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Friday, August 17, 2018 (live)

BIG3 Basketball League Playoff Rounds

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET/5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Friday, August 24, 2018 (live)

BIG3 Basketball League Championship Game

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

8:00pm – 10:00pm ET / 5:00pm-7:00pm PT