Blind public housing resident left waiting weeks for A/C repairs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The You Paid for It team getting action for a blind mother dealing with a hot house.

Precious Carson and her children were forced to stay in a hot apartment with no air-conditioning that cost taxpayers $1,100 a month.

The air conditioner went out in her apartment around May 23. She tried—with no luck—to get the landlord to fix the problem.

The St. Louis County Housing Authority pays the landlord your tax dollars for the rent. But Carson couldn't get the local Housing Authority to solve the problem either.

She contacted the You Paid for It Team for answers.

Investigator Elliott Davis had to question the Housing Authority by phone since its director, Susan Collins, wouldn't sit down on camera to explain why Carson and her family had been without air for about a month.

Even after You Paid for It went to the Housing Authority and talked with Collins, it took another week for Precious Carson and her kids finally got air.