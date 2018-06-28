Downed trees across Spanish Lake in storm’s aftermath

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Dozens of branches and downed trees filled the streets of Spanish Lake on Thursday night after storms rolled through the area.

One family had two large trees fall in their yard, one of which landed on the roof of their neighbor’s garage. The homeowners said the other tree landed on their driveway and said their cars might be damaged.

The couple said they were relieved they went inside in time because the tree came crumbling down five minutes after they did.

St. Louis County police said they will have extra patrols in the area to watch out for any people who might be trying to take advantage of people after the storm.