ST. LOUIS- This year the St. Louis Magazine annual A-List awards are in and Fox 2 News in the Morning was voted the Reader's Choice for best "TV Morning Show."

Be sure to join St. Louis Magazine celebrating the A-List, in downtown Clayton. The event will feature live music, food from A-List-winning restaurants, creative cocktails, and more.

Thank you St. Louis!

A-List Party: Casino Royale

Thursday, July 12th

6:30 - 10:30PM

To purchase tickets visit www.stlmag.com