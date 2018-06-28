Five dead in shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland, said acting Anne Arundel County police chief Bill Kramph.

Multiple others were injured, Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh said.

One person is in custody who is believed to be a shooter at the Gazette building, a law enforcement official told CNN.

The suspect initially refused to cooperate, a law enforcement source said. The suspect had no identification when he was apprehended and FBI found no information immediately in the system, the source said.

A law enforcement source said a shotgun was used in the shooting.

Capital Gazette Communications publishes multiple newspapers, including the Capital and the Maryland Gazette. The company is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette reporter, tweeted the “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he said.

“This is a newspaper we live with every day,” Susan O’Brien, a spokesperson for the city of Annapolis said. “Our hearts are with the family.”

O’Brien said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was on the scene.

Earlier, Hogan tweeted he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

“Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now,” Maryland Senator Ben Cardin tweeted.

The ATF and FBI said they are also responding to a shooting at that location.

