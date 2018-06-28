Peabody Opera House announces lineup for Broadway series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Broadway is coming to St. Louis! The Peabody Opera House announces the lineup for its new, upcoming Broadway series.

Here is a list of this season's shows:

Dr. Seuss` How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical - Dec. 13-16, 2018

Legally Blonde - The Musical - Feb. 4, 2019

Something Rotten! - March 13, 2019

The Sound of Music - March 30, 2019

Monty Python's Spamalot - April 11, 2019

Broadway Subscription packages go on sale Friday, July 13 at 10am. More information: Peabodyoperahouse.com/subscriptions