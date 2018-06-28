Potent storm threatens area with high winds and hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A line of potent storms capable of 60 to 80 mph winds and golf ball sized hail continues to turn southeast and head down the Mississippi River. This is a dangerous line of storms with a history of extensive wind damage across Iowa.

This fast moving complex of storms should blow across the viewing area between 4:00pm and 8:00pm Thursday. The region of greatest concern will be the counties immediately along the Mississippi River and adjacent sections of Southwest Illinois out to about I-57.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been extended to include St. Louis. This watch is in effect until 7PM. @FOX2now #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/rLVj1mNaUJ — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) June 28, 2018