Sandwich and salad competition sponsors 2018 World Cup

ST. LOUIS - To promote the 2018 World Cup, founder and owner of Companion Baking, Josh Allen, was here at FOX 2 to discuss a competition between sandwiches and salads.

Companion Baking paired up sandwiches and salads with eight of the top soccer teams, and each week customers can cast a vote for their favorite sandwich or salad. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win weekly prizes.

A limited edition companion 25th anniversary soccer jersey is awarded weekly and the grand prize is free bread everyday for a year. To enter the sweepstakes, go to www.companionbaking.com.