Severe storms bring downed trees, damaged power lines

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – All hands were on deck for the fire department in Granite City, Illinois and it is pretty clear why.

The majority of the town remains without power as of late Thursday.

Homeowners say when they looked outside during the storm they saw rotation outside of their window.

There are downed trees literally everywhere here in town.

The fire department is out making sure everything remains safe.

Meanwhile, residents are checking on the elderly making sure they are safe as well.