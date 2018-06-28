× VA gives Illinois $4.1M to improve Quincy veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois is receiving $4.1 million in federal funds for renovations at a veterans’ home where Legionnaires’ disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will go toward improving the water system and other improvements at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.

Durbin says the money will be a “needed boost” but says “there is much more work to be done.”

Illlinois officials have struggled to contain the Legionnaires crisis since the first deaths occurred in 2015.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a long-term, $245 million plan to replace corroded plumbing and rebuild the facility. The budget lawmakers approved last month includes $53 million for the project.