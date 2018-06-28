Wicked weather moves through St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – A powerful wave of storms pounded the St. Louis metropolitan area Thursday, bringing with them damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning.

Several municipalities were issued tornado warnings and thunderstorm watches throughout the late afternoon and into the evening.

The fast-moving complex of storms moved across the metro area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ameren reported approximately 36,000 people without power in Missouri and about 43,000 without power in Illinois.

A few funnel clouds and power flashes were reported. There were numerous reports of large, healthy trees down in north St. Louis City. In east St. Louis, a light pole was snapped near its base.

At Portage des Sioux, docks were damaged, a boat was capsized, and power lines were blown over.

A large bus bench was blown into the street in Spanish Lake near 367 and Parker Rd. Large tree limbs were also blocking both lanes of 367 at 94.

A construction trailer at a firework stand in Alton, Illinois was blown off of its blocks.