Bridgeton Landfill, Missouri Attorney General reach settlement in lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – The owners of the Bridgeton Landfill have reached a settlement with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office on a multi-million dollar lawsuit over an underground fire and fears of contaminating the nearby area.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Republic Services, the owners of the landfill, will pay $12.5 million for a Community Project Fund to be used to pay for environmental cleanup and provide compensation for affected residents.

The settlement includes a $1 million civil penalty and $500,000 in additional damages.

Former Attorney General Chris Koster filed the suit in 2013. The lawsuit made its way to federal court in 2015 but was bumped back down to the local courts.

Republic Services released the following statement regarding the settlement: