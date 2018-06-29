Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND AND INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEK..JUNE 30-JULY 4TH, 2018

All about summer for the weekend and all of the holiday week ahead…partly to mostly sunny skies…95 to 100 over the weekend…90 to 95 for the bulk of the holiday week and into next weekend. A few stop storms Sunday afternoon…very limited and a few scattered storms on Monday with a cool front hanging around…the front never gets thru STL… for the holiday…hot and humid…nothing extreme…no records…just typical early July…of course can’t rule out a few storms. Slow down, take it easy and extra care for your pets…Happy 4th everyone.