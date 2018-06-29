Dust from African storm expected to reach US this weekend

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet today as strong wind shear and large masses of Saharan dust inhibit development over a large region within the basin. KPRC-TV reports that NASA is tracking the huge plumes from space. This event typically occurs annually.

The small particles travel about 3,000 miles from the African continent over the Atlantic ocean. They get caught up in the atmosphere and can reduce the chance of tropical storms. But, air quality goes down when the particulate finally arrives. The dust should create some spectacular sunsets.

We anticipate the Atlantic Basin to remain devoid of any organized tropical activity through at least this weekend. However, we are closely monitoring a stalled frontal boundary over the northern Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week. Significant shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to develop across the northeastern Gulf by the latter portion of the weekend. There is some possibility that a defined low-level circulation could develop underneath this thunderstorm activity by early next week. However, this disturbance is likely to hug the Gulf Coast, which will inhibit any rapid development. Regardless, very heavy rainfall is expected across the northern Gulf Coast through the early week and into the Fourth of July.

We will also monitor an upper-level low that will likely retrograde westward toward the Carolina coast by the middle of next week. Development of this feature is unlikely that this point, but the environment for which it will be over will be conducive for tropical development.