Family loses everything after tree splits home during severe storm

ST. LOUIS, MO — Anita Turman lives in on Estridge Road in St. Louis County. She left to go get pizza before Thursday's severe weather swept through the area. When she returned she found a tree split her house in half. She is a single mother of two. Her family lost everything in the last night's storm.
Turman's dogs were trapped in the basement. She made it inside the house and noticed all the bedrooms were now the basement. Somehow, she made it inside and got the dogs out of the house.
38.752330 -90.199504