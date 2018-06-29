Granite City couple patiently waiting for electricity to be restored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The beaming sun and the soft sound from windchimes creates a sweet melody and a harsh reality for some Granite City residents.

“I’m hot,” Ida Sergott said. “I’m hot!”

After strong winds knocked out power to thousands Thursday night, Sergott and her husband, Richard, found themselves swinging on their porch in the 90-degree weather.

Being outside is better than being cooped up indoors.

“It’s been a little cooler out here,” she said. “In there, oh my goodness, when you get upstairs it’s really warm.”

Ameren Illinois crews had their game faces on as they race against the clock to restore power to homeowners as quickly as possible.

“They’ve got to take care of different areas first as they’re told too,” Richard said. “Cooling centers, that’s a priority; to get them up and running, which they did.”

But with word that electricity may not come back on until Saturday night, the Sergotts had to make some needed purchases.

“Some people don’t even have that luxury,” he said. “We’re blessed that I got that going at least.”

There’s no complaining for these two as they thanked Ameren crews for their tireless work but cross their fingers in hopes they will soon have electricity.

“I know the lord is strong and he will help me through it,” Ida said. “He has today and he will tomorrow.”

Until then, the couple will rock while the chimes play along.