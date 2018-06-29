× Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against groups that funneled $6 million of anonymous campaign money into Missouri to help Eric Greitens’ campaign for governor.

The Kansas City Star reports that the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington raised concerns in the complaint about two political action committees _ LG PAC and SEALs for Truth _ and two nonprofits _ American Policy Coalition and Freedom Frontier. The complaint says the groups directed money into the 2016 campaign in such a way as to deliberately hide the identity of the donors. The Star was unable to reach the organizations for comment.

Greitens resigned June 1 but questions continue to swirl about the dark-money organizations that helped fuel his rise.

