MADISON, Ill. - A man is carjacked at gunpoint from his driveway in Madison, Illinois.

The incident happened around 12:45a.m. Friday on Fourth Street at Washington Avenue.

According to police, the gunman told the driver to go down to his basement then stole his vehicle, a 2008 Ford Edge.

The surrounding area was in the dark because of power outages Thursday night.