Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - The power outage from Thursdays night strong storm is to blame for a house fire in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Fire crews were called to Sandalwood Drive at Holly Drive near Belleville, just after midnight Friday.

Investigators believe the fire started from candles being used by the residents because their power was out.

Everyone made it out safely and the family pet was also rescued.