ST. LOUIS - Summertime and the outdoor activities are in abundance. This means plenty of barbecues, parades, and of course fireworks.!

Experts say be careful, don't let children handle fireworks alone and leave lifting the fireworks to the experts.

An ophthalmologist from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Gil Grand,  joined FOX 2 on Friday with tips on how to avoid an accident from ruining your fun.