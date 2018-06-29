× Humane Society of Missouri cooling stations for pet owners needing to escape heat

ST. LOUIS- With record heat predicted for this weekend and many St. Louis area pet owners without electricity or air conditioning, the Humane Society of Missouri is opening cooling stations at two of its locations for pet owners who need respite during the day.

Friday, June 29 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Louis City Headquarters

1201 Macklind Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63110

314-951-1652

Best Buddy Pet Center

11660 Administration Drive, Maryland Heights, Mo. 63146

314-951-1588