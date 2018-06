× Money Saver- Free Starbucks drink during happy hour

ST. LOUIS- A big deal is brewing to give you a jolt into the weekend.

During Starbucks happy hour from 3 p.m. Friday until close, you’ll score a buy one get one free grande or venti frappuccino blended beverage.

To get this BOGO offer, you do need to sign up for Starbucks rewards for the promo code.

Show the code to your barista on your smartphone and you’ll get the second drink for free!

Grab this deal here: www.starbucks.com