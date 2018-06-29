Mother of woman killed in Highway 61 accident says daughter had problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – On Thursday morning, 26-year-old Miranda Jercick and her son, 10-month-old Rylen, died in a wreck on Highway 61.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jerrick’s vehicle skidded near Highway P, overturned into the median, and went into a lane of oncoming traffic where it collided with another car.

Jerrick’s mother, Leah, said she knew something like this would happen. She said her daughter had a drug and alcohol problem and she had been trying to get her help since January but wasn’t getting anywhere because Miranda was an adult.

“She lost control, so I called the police. They showed up and I said, ‘You can’t let her take the kids,’ they said, ‘Well, she’s an adult,’ and I said, ‘Well she’s messed up,’ and they said, ‘She is not messed up enough,’” Leah said.

Jerrick’s mother wished the police or Department of Family Services would have listened and stepped in. She said she knows there are other parents in her situation and she hopes that their cries for help are heard.

In the meantime, Leah has started a GoFundMe for Ayden, Miranda’s remaining son.