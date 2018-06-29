Pictures: SkyFOX Helicopter surveys the storm damage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A powerful wave of storms pounded the St. Louis metropolitan area Thursday, bringing with them damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning. Several municipalities were issued tornado warnings and thunderstorm watches throughout the late afternoon and into the evening. The fast-moving complex of storms moved across the metro area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter flew above the storm damage Friday morning.

The @NWSStLouis will be surveying the storm path today. Do you have damage? @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Dcs09MnUvh — Glenn Zimmerman (@zimmtv) June 29, 2018

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a storm hit Thursday night, generating strong winds, heavy rain and, in places, hail. More than 40,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and 20,000 in Missouri were without power as of Friday morning. The outages come as highs are expected around the century mark.

A team from the National Weather Service will be surveying damage to see if any of it was caused by a tornado. Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says the team will focus on the damaged marina area in Portage Des Sioux long the Mississippi River in St. Charles County, Missouri, where a truck flipped over. They’ll also visit Spanish Lake, Missouri, and Granite City, Illinois.

Reporter Jason Maxwell interviewed the woman who lives in the home that was damaged by a tree:

Inside we see the damage of last night storms caused – Hear from the homeowner today on Fox2 News. pic.twitter.com/KqKEJyY5wY — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2018

Inside the home on Estridge Rd in St Louis County. pic.twitter.com/tXDKk1GySh — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 29, 2018