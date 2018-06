Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The growth of resale has been one of the biggest shifts in retail in recent years and it's not expected to slow down. Retail experts predict it'll overtake what's called 'fast fashion' in 10-years.

Star from the reality show "Resale Royalty" and author of the book "Good, Better, Best" Sue McCarthy was here at FOX 2 to discuss the growth of resale, her life coming from poverty and her new book.