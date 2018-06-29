Some Ameren customers may not get power restored until Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thousands of Ameren customers had their power cut off after severe weather swept through the area Thursday night. Ameren Missouri says that more than 1,000 workers are attempting to restore electric service to the area. They expect to add an additional 350 workers to help restore power today. Ameren Illinois reports that they also have around 1,000 linemen, tree trimmers and others working to turn the lights back on.

An Ameren Missouri representative spoke to reporters at their Emergency Operations Center Friday afternoon. He said that there were 42,000 outages at just after Thursday evening’s storms. They were able to restore 20,000 customer’s electric service by Friday morning. There are around 18,000 customers without power Friday afternoon.

The utility expects most power to be restored in Missouri Friday. There may be some customers that eventually get power Saturday. This could be an issue because of the excessive heat warning for the area. They are asking the public to check on seniors or others that may be at risk in the high temperatures. You can bring them to cooling center. Check the full list of resources here: Cool Down St. Louis.

Ameren Illinois has issued these estimates on when power can be expected to be restored for customers in the affected regions: