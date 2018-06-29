Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 30-July 1, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday, June 30- Sunday, July 1, 2018

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora

Webster Groves Community Days

Date: Sunday, July 1 Venue: Memorial Park, Webster Groves

Time: 2:00-11:00pm Admission: Free

Webster Groves Community Days is an annual event to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Enjoy the carnival, midway booths, and eat some great BBQ. The Miss Webster Pageant will be held from 7:30-9:00pm. No fireworks on July 1.

https://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

Fireworks on the Waterfront

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: Grafton Riverfront, Water Street, Grafton, IL

Time: Fireworks at dusk (9pm-ish) Cost: Free

Grafton business owners will be offering food and drink specials, live entertainment and games for children before dusk. Then watch the fireworks over the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/213/fireworks-in-grafton

Independence Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: Arnold City Park, Arnold, MO

Time: 4:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free

Performers from Circus Kaput will entertain The Joe Dirt Band performs between 7:00 -11:00 pm. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site.

4th of July Dam Jam & Fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: Live Bands will be located at Shelter #2, Carlyle Lake, IL

Come and enjoy a full day of live music ending with a Fireworks display shot off from point 1 and can be viewed by boat over beautiful Carlyle Lake or on the shore at the Dam West and Dam East Recreation Areas. Bring your coolers, lawn chairs, blankets and swim suits and enjoy the whole day.

http://carlylelake.com/4th-of-july-dam-jam/

Also: Fireworks in Edwardsville, IL Saturday evening

Bethalto Fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 1 Venue: St. Louis Regional Airport, Bethalto, IL

Activities start at 5:00pm, Fireworks at approximately 9:15pm

Admission: Free

http://www.bethalto.com/index.cfm?page=7386&parent=3508

Militia History Weekend

Date: Saturday, June 30- Sunday, July 1 Venue: Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $5.00

Come experience what life was like for Daniel and other frontier militiamen. Learn how the American military evolved over time from early militia to civil war. This two-day event will host a number of local and national militia units. Visitors to the park can experience cannon firings, military drills, camp life, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/BooneHome/events

-or-

https://www.sccmo.org/1701/The-Historic-Daniel-Boone-Home

Waterloo Optimist Club Tractor Pull

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm Admission: $5.00, 12 and under Free

Pulling action starts at 10:00am with antiques; farmers class, 2 p.m.; ATV and garden tractors, 4 p.m.; truck pulls, 6:30 p.m. Pedal pull for kids up to 12 years old (5 classes), 11 am. Food and Drink will be available.

http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php

The Muny: Singing in the Rain

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats – $100.00

A timeless Muny favorite, Singin’ in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man, a love affair for the ages and the unexpected transition from the silent film era to “talkies.”

https://muny.org/singin-in-the-rain/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm, Sunday: 1:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $19.00

Vs. Atlanta Braves

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-06

Saint Louis FC Game

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

Vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/2018-schedule

St. Louis Surge Basketball Game

Date: Saturday, June 30 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $10.00, Children 5 & Under are free

vs. Toledo Threat

The Surge are 3-peat Regional Champions and 2-time National Champions.

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/current-2/

USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Competition hours: 8:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

The 10-day event will bring more than 4,000 competitors from throughout the nation to St. Louis where the best fencers will vie for gold at the America’s Center. The tournament also will feature 2020 and 2024 Olympic hopefuls competing in the July Challenge.

https://www.usafencing.org/2018stlouis

Golf the Galleries: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: Sheldon Art Galleries, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-3pm (last tee time 2pm), Sunday: 11am-4pm (last tee time 3pm)

Cost: $10 adults / $6 children 12 and under - - Viewing the exhibit is free.

“Golf the Galleries” is a playable, artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf installation. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, the course combines the visual arts with the fun of mini golf.

http://thesheldon.org/page.php?page_id=74

Great Museum Exhibits:

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission – St. Louis Science Center

https://www.slsc.org/

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds – Saint Louis Art Museum

http://www.slam.org/exhibitions/sunkencities.php

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage – Missouri History Museum

http://mohistory.org/exhibits/muny-memories/