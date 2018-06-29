Storms that hit region Thursday leave behind severe damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill.- Thousands are still without power this morning after the latest round of strong storms ripped through the St. Louis area.

While Ameren crews work to restore power, many others are cleaning up big damage from the storms. Parts of North County were among the areas hit hard by the storm. Spanish Lake also took a direct hit.

Strong winds resulted in trees crashing down onto homes, cars and power lines in various North County areas. In North St. Louis city trees also came down doing damage.

Another hard hit area was in Portage Des Sioux at the 'My River Home Boat Harbour.'

The office manager there tells FOX 2 there is significant damage to the Marina Area which includes a big part of the dock actually going airborne during the storm and winding up in the parking lot. Several boats also sustained damage including a pontoon boat that was flipped out of the water into the parking lot.

A residence at the Marina was also damaged as was a bar and grill on the property.

In the Metro East, a Fairview Heights apartment building on Joseph Drive took a direct hit from the storm, part of the roof was ripped off leaving the building condemned until repairs can be made.

The Fairview Fire Chief, Bryan Doyle, says six families at the building were impacted when the storm tore through the area just after 6:30p.m. Thursday night.

The families were initially taken to a next door elementary school then they were helped by the Red Cross.

Fortunately no injuries were reported on either side of the river.