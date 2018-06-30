Extensive damage to north St. Louis City nightclub after 3-alarm fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Early Saturday, around 4 a.m., St. Louis Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire at The Venue, a nightclub and restaurant in the 2500 block of North Grand. No one was inside the club when they arrived on the scene.

At the peak of the fire, at least 80 firefighters were battling the blaze.

Firefighters say the damage is extensive, but they were able to save the nightclub part of The Venue. The restaurant was destroyed.

There were no injuries. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.