Braves Run Past Sloppy Cardinals 5-1

The series between the Cardinals and Braves got off to a sloppy start for St. Louis on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Three errors played big roles in the Cardinals 5-1 defeat at the hand of Atlanta. The game was scoreless until the seventh inning after a pitcher’s duel between the Cardinals Miles Mikolas and the Braves Julio Teheran. Austin Gomber hit the Braves Ender Inciarte with a pitch on the top of his helmet to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Two Cardinals errors by outfielders Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader led to three more Braves runs scoring. The Cardinals could only muster two hits over the first eight innings of the game. They finally scored on a Kolten Wong ground out after singles from Ozuna and Yadier Molina. The loss drops the Redbirds season record to 42-38.

