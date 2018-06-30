Demonstrators protest immigration policies at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - Law enforcement agencies in Lincoln County briefly shut down the southbound lanes of U.S Highway 61 on Saturday. Demonstrators upset over current immigration policies marched from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to the highway. Some of them held signs calling for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency to be abolished.

Earlier in the day, a demonstration was held outside the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The facility also serves as an I.C.E. detention center. The recent images of children separated from their parents motivated some demonstrators to express how they feel.

“No one should separate them for reasons they had nothing to do with other than to try and seek asylum,” said Wright City resident Shirley Godt.

“When I was a kid in school we were told this is what bad countries do,” said Lake St. Louis resident Rick Massey. “This is not what we do.”

Rabbi Suan Talve was among the demonstrators opposing current U.S. policy.

“We are a country that is built on being open to immigrants and refugees,” said Talve. “I’m here because the borders were open to my grandparents who were refugees fleeing religious persecution and wanting a better life for their children.”

Several community leaders spoke to protestors reminding them about the consequences of elections.

“We need this to stop,” said State Rep. Stacey Newman, (D) Richmond Heights. “We’re angry and we are standing up for humanity.”