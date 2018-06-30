× East St. Louis Mayor gives update on power outages

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks made this announcement Saturday morning that was provided to her from Ameren officials:

“Mayor – we are down to about 2,500 in ESL. We have over 500 linemen (ours and mutual assistance) with boots on the ground. Our ESRT remains midnight tonight.”

Mayor Jackson-Hicks says that the severe storms that came through on Thursday have caused East St. Louisans to demonstrate a greater sense of community.

“We are glad to see neighbors reaching out and caring for one another. It is of the utmost importance during the aftermath of the storm, that all affected continue to care for themselves and others. The Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center, 6755 State Street, is operating as a cooling center. Please go to the Center in an effort to stay cool. Also, check on the sick, elderly and children,” said Mayor Jackson-Hicks.

Thousands of Ameren customers were without power after the storms Thursday night and Ameren employees have been working around the clock to restore electric service to the area.