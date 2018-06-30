× Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A report says Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the 12-year study by the Centers for Disease Control found that bug-borne diseases have more than tripled across the U.S. from 2004 to 2016. During that time period, nine new bug-borne diseases have been introduced.

Missouri ranks around the average for mosquito-borne diseases but is in the top 40 percent in cases of disease caused by tick bites.

Kathy Kinnaman is a nurse practitioner at the Boone County Medical Group in Osage Beach. She says she believes increased awareness is causing more patients to seek treatment for bug-borne diseases. She says the most comment cases she sees deal with tick bites.