Work continues on Chicago River 'Wild Mile' project

CHICAGO – The Chicago River is getting closer to having a stretch of floating plants, wetlands, kayak piers and public walkways.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Shedd Aquarium and environmental nonprofit Urban Rivers will create native plant gardens in the Chicago River.

The 260-square-foot (24-square-meter) “island” opening in July will include swamp rose mallow, marsh marigold, and Dudley’s rush. Urban Rivers installed 1,500 square feet (139 square meters) last year. The floating modules are made from coconut husks rolled into tubes and secured with plastic mesh and stainless steel frames.

The island will include turtle logs, a waterfowl box and an underwater camera to provide a view of the fish.

Project leaders say it will improve the canal’s water quality, diversify the area and make it more user-friendly and attractive.