4th of July fireworks start Sunday night around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Holiday celebrations begin Sunday around the metro area. Lumiere Place will hold its 4th of July firework display tonight at 9:30pm. Fireworks will be set off from a barge on the Mississippi river near historic Laclede’S Landing.

The annual firework show at Saint Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will also take place today. The event begins at 5pm and will include games, food, bounce houses and horse rides. The fireworks will start at 9:20.

Admission is free. The event is sponsored by First Mid-America Credit Union.

