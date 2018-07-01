Belleville firefighters put out flames on gym in extreme heat

BELLEVILLE, IL – Some gym-goers in Belleville missed their workout on Saturday when a fire shut down the Club Fitness on Carlyle Avenue. Belleville firefighters responded to the gym a little after 3pm When they arrived flames were visible on the building’s roof. They say an electrical issue caused the fire.

The gym was closed while crews put out the fire and worked to restore power. The Belleville Fire Department posted on their facebook page that the heat index was 109 while crews were on the scene.