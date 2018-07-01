Controversy erupts over NRA affiliated group participating in Webster Groves 4th of July parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – As Webster Groves gears up for its annual Fourth of July Parade, controversy seems to be brewing over a group participating in support of the Nation Rifle Association. Fox 2’s Michelle Madaras spoke to activists on both sides and residents about their views.

Community Days is set to start this Sunday afternoon in Webster Groves, but the parade on Wednesday, 4th already has a lot of people in the community talking.

The NRA is planning to have a group walk in the parade.

Fox 2 reached out to the event coordinator for a comment, but he declined, referring us to the group’s Facebook events page, which says quote, “At the request of Webster Groves Police Department, I ask that nobody open carry at this event.”

But just four months ago, the Missouri chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America had a standing room only meeting in Webster Groves.

Some are now questioning the NRA’s motives behind attending the annual 4th of July parade.

Again, we reached out to the NRA who declined to comment.

The parade starts on Wednesday at 10 am.