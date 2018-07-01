Major Case Squad investigating suspicious death in Lincoln County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY, MO – Sunday morning around 10 am, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the Elsberry Motel and Lodge on North Highway 79 for a suspicious death. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white female in her 20’s deceased in a room.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was requested by Sheriff John Cottle to help investigate the circumstance surrounding the death of the victim.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help with any information related to the case to call 636-528-8564 ext. 3210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).