2-alarm fire hits apartment complex in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ill. - A second alarm fire broke out early Monday morning in Centerville, Illinos.
The fire happened around 6:30a.m. in the 500 block of Hinckley Street at Private Mathison Manor apartment complex.
When fire crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke coming from one apartment building.
A resident was sleeping but quickly woke up when he smelled smoke and noticed fire near the breaker box.
He tells FOX 2 he managed to escort the house with a small burn to his hand.
According to officials, everyone got out safely.
No word on what started the blaze.