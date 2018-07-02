2-alarm fire hits apartment complex in Centerville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Ill. - A second alarm fire broke out early Monday morning in Centerville, Illinos.

The fire happened around 6:30a.m. in the 500 block of Hinckley Street at Private Mathison Manor apartment complex.

When fire crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke coming from one apartment building.

A resident was sleeping but quickly woke up when he smelled smoke and noticed fire near the breaker box.

He tells FOX 2 he managed to escort the house with a small burn to his hand.

According to officials, everyone got out safely.

No word on what started the blaze.